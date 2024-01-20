Businessman Mohammad Calu Abducted in Maputo Amidst Rising Wave of Kidnappings

In the bustling heart of Maputo, Mozambique, a chilling scene unfolded on a Saturday morning. Prominent businessman, Mohammad Calu, aged 70, was violently snatched from his routine, marking his second abduction since 2011.

As Calu exited a building, four armed men swooped in, seizing the septuagenarian entrepreneur at gunpoint. The terrifying ordeal, captured on surveillance footage, revealed the audacious tactics of the kidnappers.

Amidst the shock and chaos, they fired multiple shots, leaving a trail of blood and bullet casings on Ho Chi Minh Avenue. Two security guards, in a valiant attempt to protect their employer, were shot.

Delayed Response and Investigation

The police and national criminal investigators arrived at the scene nearly an hour later. Their task - to secure the area, collect evidence, and interview witnesses, each piece more perplexing than the last. The identity of the assailants and their motives remain shrouded in mystery, despite the clarity of the video footage.

This harrowing incident is not an isolated case, but part of a disturbing resurgence of kidnappings in Mozambique since 2020. Often targeting businessmen and their families, these crimes have sent shockwaves through the national business community. Another recent kidnapping attempt in Maputo was thwarted by the public's intervention, resulting in the injury of a store manager.

The magnitude and frequency of these kidnappings have prompted calls for action. The Confederation of Economic Associations has demanded stricter sentencing for kidnappers. A petition, rallying Mozambique and Portugal to enhance citizen safety, has garnered considerable support. The police have also stepped up, making significant arrests relating to kidnappings, including a Portuguese-Mozambican woman's 50-day captivity and the indictment of three individuals for the kidnapping and death of a 57-year-old man.