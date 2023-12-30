en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Burundi’s President’s Opposition to Same-Sex Marriage Spurs Controversy

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:08 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:39 am EST
Burundi’s President’s Opposition to Same-Sex Marriage Spurs Controversy

President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi has caused waves of controversy with his vehement opposition to same-sex marriage. In a recent public address, he labelled homosexuality as an ‘abominable practice’, going as far as suggesting the stoning of gay couples for religious reasons. This stance mirrors the conservative Christian values of Burundi, where homosexuality is criminalized.

Condemnation and Calls for Stoning

In his tirade against homosexuality, President Ndayishimiye didn’t mince words. He expressed his belief that those who engage in same-sex relationships have ‘chosen the devil’ and bring about a ‘curse’. Such harsh rhetoric has raised alarm in a country where same-sex relations are already punishable by fines and prison sentences. In March alone, 24 people were charged with homosexual practices and subsequently imprisoned.

(Read Also: Burundi’s President Condemns Same-Sex Marriage: Tensions Rise in Catholic Church Over LGBTQ+ Rights)

Global Dialogue on LGBTQ+ Rights

The president’s remarks come at a time when the global dialogue on LGBTQ+ rights is evolving. This was recently highlighted by Pope Francis’ comments on the blessing of homosexual couples. While his statement marks a shift in the Catholic Church’s approach, it maintains a clear distinction between homosexual unions and traditional heterosexual marriages, endorsing the former but not equating them with the latter.]

(Read Also: Burundi President Rejects LGBTQ Rights, Mirroring Global Resistance)

Resistance to Doctrinal Changes

Implementing these doctrinal changes on a global scale is a significant challenge. This is evident in the resistance from African churches, which have traditionally held conservative views on homosexuality. Bishops in Cameroon have outright banned blessings for homosexual couples, while Togo has advised against such blessings, despite showing a degree of openness to individuals in same-sex relationships.

These reactions underscore the difficulty the Catholic Church faces in harmonizing global doctrinal shifts with the views of individual religious communities, particularly in conservative regions like Africa. As the world grapples with the complexities of LGBTQ+ rights, the rhetoric and policies of leaders like President Ndayishimiye serve as a stark reminder of the significant challenges that lie ahead.

Read More

0
Africa Crime
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigeria in Focus: A Panoramic View of the Day's Headlines

By Momen Zellmi

Village Shaken by Violent Machete Attack: A Tale of Trauma and Resilience

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Uganda's New Approach to Poverty Alleviation Amidst Rising Immigration Concerns

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles

By Salman Khan

Heinie Werth Appointed CEO of SanlamAllianz JV in a Strategic Move ...
@Africa · 40 mins
Heinie Werth Appointed CEO of SanlamAllianz JV in a Strategic Move ...
heart comment 0
Athletes’ Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation

By Salman Khan

Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
Johannesburg’s Decay: A City Grappling with Crisis

By Salman Akhtar

Johannesburg's Decay: A City Grappling with Crisis
Chad’s Supreme Court Confirms Constitutional Referendum Amid Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Chad's Supreme Court Confirms Constitutional Referendum Amid Controversy
President Museveni Set to Deliver End-of-Year Address to Ugandans

By Justice Nwafor

President Museveni Set to Deliver End-of-Year Address to Ugandans
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
44 seconds
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
1 min
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
2 mins
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
2 mins
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
2 mins
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
5 mins
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
7 mins
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
8 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
8 mins
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app