Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Gay Crackdown

During a public Q&A session in eastern Burundi, the country’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye intensified the crackdown on sexual minorities by making a controversial call for the stoning of gay people.

Equating acceptance of homosexuality with attracting a curse to the nation, he suggested that gay individuals, if found in Burundi, should be taken to a stadium and stoned, a deed he claimed would not be sinful.

Growing Intolerance Towards LGBT People

The Burundian president’s comments are a reflection of a broader trend of escalating intolerance toward LGBT people across the region.

In Uganda, a law was recently passed that imposes the death penalty for certain same-sex offences, inciting international condemnation and prompting Western governments, including the United States, to impose sanctions.

Impact on International Relations

These severe anti-gay laws have led to a significant strain on international relations, with the World Bank suspending future loans to Uganda.

The Western governments’ sanctions are a direct response to the harsh treatment of LGBT people in these countries, and serve as a symbol of their rejection of such intolerant actions.

Anti-Gay Legislation Across the Region

Similar harsh anti-gay legislations are being pursued by lawmakers in Kenya, South Sudan, and Tanzania. Framed as upholding African values and resisting Western influence on the matter of sexual orientation, these laws reflect an alarming rise in the targeting of sexual minorities across the region.