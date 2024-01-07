en English
Burnt Aircraft in Jamaican Swamp: Echoes of a Drug Trafficking Past?

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
In a remote swampy area of the Elim/Braes River, St Elizabeth, Jamaica, a small aircraft burnt to a cinder was discovered on a Friday night, triggering an ongoing multi-agency investigation. This region, an erstwhile landing site for small planes during the zenith of the ganja export trade, once again finds itself under the spotlight of law enforcement agencies.

Unearthing Clues in the Unexpected

The wreckage was found nestled amidst the marshes of the upper Black River Morass, a few miles north-east of Santa Cruz. In the nearby bushes, a wheel, suspected to be a part of the aircraft’s landing gear, was found, indicating a possible failure. However, the evidence points towards an alternative, more sinister hypothesis. A police source revealed the discovery of makeshift landing aids – bamboo with lights, suggesting this desolate area was transformed into an improvised airstrip. It is believed that the plane was intentionally landed, the cargo discharged, and then set ablaze to destroy any trace of its existence.

Devoid of Answers

The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority has maintained a conspicuous silence on the incident. The Superintendent of St Elizabeth police, Coleridge Minto, reported that the charred remains appeared to be a two-engine model. No persons or items were found with the burnt remnants, making the mystery all the more impenetrable. The investigation is being complicated by the historical background of the region. The police are considering the area’s illicit past, hearkening back to an illegal airstrip used for drug smuggling that was demolished by police and soldiers in 2006.

A Historical Pattern Repeating?

This recent incident seems eerily reminiscent of the illicit activities of yesteryears and occurs on the heels of a significant drug bust in the St Elizabeth community of Warminster. Narcotics police recently seized 13 pounds of cocaine and 222 pounds of ganja, further reinforcing the suspicion of the region’s deep-seated ties with drug trafficking. As the multi-agency investigation proceeds, the world watches, waiting for the unraveling of this enigma.

Aviation Crime Jamaica
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

