Burnley Woman Sentenced to 26 Months for Burglary and Vehicle Theft

On a seemingly ordinary April 8, Burnley Crown Court bore witness to the tale of Donna Keys, a 35-year-old woman who spiraled into a series of criminal activities. Under the influence of alcohol and claiming to be pregnant, Keys targeted Douglas Rose, a 76-year-old man living in solitude after his wife moved into a care home.

Crime Spree Unleashed

Keys’ crime spree began with the burglary of Rose’s home and escalated to vehicle theft. She made off with Rose’s prized Ford Eco Sport, a vehicle valued at £21,000. Her reckless disregard for law and order didn’t stop there. Soon after her illicit acquisition, Keys crashed the stolen vehicle into a BMW owned by Emma Hall, an off-duty police officer.

A Confrontation Turned Threatening

Hall, in her dedication to duty, attempted to detain Keys. In a chilling turn of events, Keys brandished a bag, threatening to stab Hall and any bystanders with a knife she claimed was inside. The confrontation reached a fever pitch, with Hall ultimately releasing Keys, fearing for her life.

Justice Ensued

The incident wasn’t without consequences for Keys. A vigilant bystander managed to capture her photograph, which later proved instrumental in her identification by the police. Arrested and presented before the court, Keys initially denied the accusations but eventually pleaded guilty to burglary and vehicle theft. The court heard about her long-standing drug addiction and her attempts at recovery, but this did not absolve her of her actions.

Keys was sentenced to 26 months in prison and received an 18-month driving disqualification upon release. The aftermath of her crime spree left a significant impact on Rose, who suffered both mentally and financially, raising concerns about the safety of his home.