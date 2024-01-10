en English
Crime

Burnley Woman Sentenced to 26 Months for Burglary and Vehicle Theft

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
Burnley Woman Sentenced to 26 Months for Burglary and Vehicle Theft

On a seemingly ordinary April 8, Burnley Crown Court bore witness to the tale of Donna Keys, a 35-year-old woman who spiraled into a series of criminal activities. Under the influence of alcohol and claiming to be pregnant, Keys targeted Douglas Rose, a 76-year-old man living in solitude after his wife moved into a care home.

Crime Spree Unleashed

Keys’ crime spree began with the burglary of Rose’s home and escalated to vehicle theft. She made off with Rose’s prized Ford Eco Sport, a vehicle valued at £21,000. Her reckless disregard for law and order didn’t stop there. Soon after her illicit acquisition, Keys crashed the stolen vehicle into a BMW owned by Emma Hall, an off-duty police officer.

A Confrontation Turned Threatening

Hall, in her dedication to duty, attempted to detain Keys. In a chilling turn of events, Keys brandished a bag, threatening to stab Hall and any bystanders with a knife she claimed was inside. The confrontation reached a fever pitch, with Hall ultimately releasing Keys, fearing for her life.

Justice Ensued

The incident wasn’t without consequences for Keys. A vigilant bystander managed to capture her photograph, which later proved instrumental in her identification by the police. Arrested and presented before the court, Keys initially denied the accusations but eventually pleaded guilty to burglary and vehicle theft. The court heard about her long-standing drug addiction and her attempts at recovery, but this did not absolve her of her actions.

Keys was sentenced to 26 months in prison and received an 18-month driving disqualification upon release. The aftermath of her crime spree left a significant impact on Rose, who suffered both mentally and financially, raising concerns about the safety of his home.

Crime United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

