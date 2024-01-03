Burlington Man Arrested After Leading Police on Car Chase

On the night of November 15, a man from Burlington engaged the West Windsor Police Department in an unexpected car chase. The incident, that took off around 11:42 p.m. on Meadow Road, led to the man’s arrest on charges of eluding police.

The Chase Begins

The incident was initiated when a police officer observed the man’s erratic driving. Ignoring the officer’s emergency lights, the man accelerated his vehicle, weaving on the road, compelling the officer to initiate a chase. Despite numerous attempts, the officer failed to bring the vehicle to a halt.

The Unforeseen Turn

In the interest of public safety, the pursuit was discontinued. However, the officer tailed the car discreetly to The Mews apartment complex. Here, the man abandoned his vehicle and attempted to evade arrest by fleeing on foot.

Arrest and Charges

After locating the man’s residence, the police, upon encountering his uncooperative stance, chose not to force an interaction. Instead, they impounded his car. In a twist of events, the man was arrested when he turned up at the police headquarters to inquire about his impounded vehicle. He was subsequently transported to the Mercer County Correction Center.