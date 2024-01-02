en English
Crime

Burglary Suspect in Colorado Arrested after Uber Pickup from Crime Scene

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:58 pm EST
Burglary Suspect in Colorado Arrested after Uber Pickup from Crime Scene

Stirring the quietude of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, a burglary suspect was apprehended after an audacious move — he had called an Uber to whisk him away from the crime scene. The Wheat Ridge Police Department, which reported this unusual incident, also shared body camera footage of the arrest on various social media platforms.

A Thief Named ‘Jose’

The suspect initially threw the police off track by providing a fake name. It was only after fingerprint scanning that his real identity was unearthed — Jose. He was caught red-handed, with a backpack brimming with over $8,600 worth of stolen Milwaukee brand tools.

The 911 Call and the Arrest

The police’s pursuit began with a 911 call alerting them to a hole in the fence at Blue Sky Plumbing. Security footage also captured a man stealthily stealing tools. Answering the call, the officers found an Uber driver patiently waiting to pick up a man named Jose from the very same location, Blue Sky Plumbing.

Charges and More Charges

Jose was subsequently charged with larceny exceeding $2,000, criminal trespass, false reporting to authorities, and possession of burglary tools. However, the Wheat Ridge Police Department didn’t stop there. They declared their intention to recommend additional charges to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office of Colorado. This list includes a felony theft charge and six misdemeanor charges.

In an era of technology and digital fingerprints, the audacity of crimes, like the one committed by Jose, only underscores the importance of vigilance and smart policing. And as for Jose, his Uber ride ended not at a safe haven, but in the firm grasp of Colorado law enforcement.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

