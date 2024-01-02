en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Burglary Report and Robbery Threats Disrupt Peace in Basti District

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Burglary Report and Robbery Threats Disrupt Peace in Basti District

In the quiet, rural district of Basti, an unsettling sequence of events has disrupted the peace. A local woman reported a burglary at her home, leading her son, Lalit Mohan, to file a complaint at the Munderwa police station. The case was swiftly registered under Indian Penal Code sections 457 and 380, which deal with lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night and theft respectively.

Anomalies in the Allegations

However, as Basti Superintendent of Police Gopal Krishna Chaudhary delved into the specifics of the complaint, he noted discrepancies in the victim’s allegations. He acknowledged these inconsistencies, stating that a thorough investigation was currently underway to untangle the truth from the web of claims and counterclaims.

Threats and Vigilance

This incident is not an isolated one, but rather is part of a larger pattern that has been emerging in the region. It follows a series of threats made via posters in various villages, including Vishunpurwa, Kodri, and Chhapia Lutawan. These ominous warnings of impending robberies have set the villagers on edge, leading to increased vigilance. Village security committees and residents alike have taken up the mantle of watchfulness, aiming to protect their homes and loved ones.

Police Response and Additional Case

In response to the growing sense of unease, the police have held meetings with village heads and advised the community to stay alert. Recognizing the potential for panic, they have sought to reassure the public while also taking the threats seriously. An additional case has been filed against unknown individuals for creating public nuisance, under IPC Section 505, following a complaint lodged by a village head. This section pertains to statements, rumors, or reports that can cause alarm to the public or incite an offence against the state or against public tranquillity.

0
Crime India Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Illegal Immigrant Arrested at U.S. Capitol Amplifies Immigration Concerns

By Muhammad Jawad

Discovery of Remains Ends Five-Year Search for Missing Alabama Man

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Altercation Turns Fatal in Southeast Fresno

By Aqsa Younas Rana

PEI RCMP Tackles Impaired Driving: 39 Cases in December

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Italian Citizen Mugged in Chattogram: A City's Test of Justice ...
@Bangladesh · 1 min
Italian Citizen Mugged in Chattogram: A City's Test of Justice ...
heart comment 0
Cryptocurrency: A New Frontier for Corruption in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cryptocurrency: A New Frontier for Corruption in China
Three Hospitalized Following Tuesday Afternoon Shooting in Southwest Atlanta

By Dil Bar Irshad

Three Hospitalized Following Tuesday Afternoon Shooting in Southwest Atlanta
New Year’s Weekend Sees Multiple Arrests in North Platte on Various Felony Charges

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Weekend Sees Multiple Arrests in North Platte on Various Felony Charges
Off-Duty Minnesota Correctional Officers Step Up to Assist in Apprehending Suspect

By Waqas Arain

Off-Duty Minnesota Correctional Officers Step Up to Assist in Apprehending Suspect
Latest Headlines
World News
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
41 seconds
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
56 seconds
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
1 min
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
2 mins
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
2 mins
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
2 mins
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
2 mins
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
2 mins
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
2 mins
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app