Burglary at Deputy Finance Minister’s Residence Raises Security Concerns

In a shocking incident on the evening of December 29, 2023, unidentified burglars targeted the residence of Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency. The house, nestled in the serene locality of Chantan, Greater Accra, was broken into at approximately 6:44 pm when Dr. Kumah and his family were away attending a church event.

Burglars’ Booty: Cash and Crucial Documents

The thieves, in their audacious act, managed to seize GH50,000 in cash, several household appliances, and a trove of important personal documents. Among the pilfered items were passports and birth certificates belonging to Apostle Lilian Kumah, Dr. Kumah’s wife. The stolen documents, holding vital personal information, have raised concerns about potential identity theft risks.

Police Investigation Underway

The incident, reported promptly to the Mile 7 Police Station, has triggered a comprehensive investigation. As the manhunt for the thieves intensifies, authorities are piecing together evidence to apprehend the criminals and recover the stolen items.

Impact and Implication

The incident sends a chilling reminder of the escalating crime rates, even in areas considered safe. It underscores the necessity for heightened vigilance and robust security measures, especially for high-profile individuals. The event also raises questions about the potential misuse of stolen personal documents, signaling a dire need for stringent laws and mechanisms to combat such threats.