Crime

Burglary at Deputy Finance Minister’s Residence Raises Security Concerns

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
Burglary at Deputy Finance Minister’s Residence Raises Security Concerns

In a shocking incident on the evening of December 29, 2023, unidentified burglars targeted the residence of Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency. The house, nestled in the serene locality of Chantan, Greater Accra, was broken into at approximately 6:44 pm when Dr. Kumah and his family were away attending a church event.

Burglars’ Booty: Cash and Crucial Documents

The thieves, in their audacious act, managed to seize GH50,000 in cash, several household appliances, and a trove of important personal documents. Among the pilfered items were passports and birth certificates belonging to Apostle Lilian Kumah, Dr. Kumah’s wife. The stolen documents, holding vital personal information, have raised concerns about potential identity theft risks.

Police Investigation Underway

The incident, reported promptly to the Mile 7 Police Station, has triggered a comprehensive investigation. As the manhunt for the thieves intensifies, authorities are piecing together evidence to apprehend the criminals and recover the stolen items.

Impact and Implication

The incident sends a chilling reminder of the escalating crime rates, even in areas considered safe. It underscores the necessity for heightened vigilance and robust security measures, especially for high-profile individuals. The event also raises questions about the potential misuse of stolen personal documents, signaling a dire need for stringent laws and mechanisms to combat such threats.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

