en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Burglary at Apia Yacht Club: Suspect Sought by Samoa Police

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Burglary at Apia Yacht Club: Suspect Sought by Samoa Police

In a recent incident that has shaken the tranquility of the Apia Yacht Club in Mulinuu, the Samoa Police, Prison and Correctional Services (S.P.P.C.S.) are currently engaged in the pursuit of a male suspect. This man, whose identity is currently known to the authorities but remains on the loose, is accused of a burglary at the Club.

Investigation Underway

Deputy Police Commissioner Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti confirmed that the Criminal Investigations Division (C.I.D.) is thoroughly investigating the incident. The authorities sprung into action after receiving a complaint regarding the burglary on Monday. According to their initial findings, the crime transpired the previous Saturday, while the staff were present but occupied with their duties. The theft, however, only came to light when the club resumed operations on Monday.

Caught on Camera, Still at Large

Surveillance cameras installed at the club premises have provided crucial evidence in the form of footage showing the suspect. This, however, has not led to his immediate capture. Despite the suspect’s image being recorded, the S.P.P.C.S. has yet to apprehend him. While the law enforcement agencies are making every possible effort, they have sought the public’s assistance, urging anyone with information that could contribute to the arrest of the man to come forward.

Uncertain Loot

While the exact details of the stolen items remain unconfirmed, it is believed that the suspect made off with cash and alcohol. The Apia Yacht Club, an establishment that dates back to 1936, operates as both a restaurant and a sailing club. Efforts to secure a comment from the club’s management regarding the incident have yielded no success to date.

The incident underscores the necessity of vigilant security measures, not just in high-risk areas, but in establishments that might consider themselves safe from such crimes. As the investigation continues, the S.P.P.C.S. remains resolute in their pursuit, with the hope of bringing the suspect to justice soon.

0
Crime Samoa
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Daylight Robbery in Taipei: The Swift Theft of NT$2.3 Million and Its Aftermath
In the bustling Zhongzheng District of Taipei City, a woman surnamed Huang became the unsuspecting victim of a swift daylight robbery on January 9. In a matter of less than 10 seconds, two men, Sun and Tsai, executed the theft, robbing Huang of NT$2.3 million (approximately US$74,000). Swift Police Action The Taipei City Police Department
Daylight Robbery in Taipei: The Swift Theft of NT$2.3 Million and Its Aftermath
Juggling Opportunities and Risks: An Examination of Short-Term Rentals
14 mins ago
Juggling Opportunities and Risks: An Examination of Short-Term Rentals
The Legal Landscape: An Overview of Ongoing Criminal Court Cases
16 mins ago
The Legal Landscape: An Overview of Ongoing Criminal Court Cases
Inverness Woman, Overcoming Valium Addiction, Charged with Shoplifting
6 mins ago
Inverness Woman, Overcoming Valium Addiction, Charged with Shoplifting
Theft of Mark Ormrod's Prosthetics Ignites Debate on Disability and Security
7 mins ago
Theft of Mark Ormrod's Prosthetics Ignites Debate on Disability and Security
Former Schoolmate Sentenced to Jail for Rape in Singapore: A Case of Trust Betrayed
11 mins ago
Former Schoolmate Sentenced to Jail for Rape in Singapore: A Case of Trust Betrayed
Latest Headlines
World News
Aman Sehrawat Secures Gold at Zagreb Open, Marking First Medal for Indian Wrestling in 2024
3 mins
Aman Sehrawat Secures Gold at Zagreb Open, Marking First Medal for Indian Wrestling in 2024
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation
3 mins
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation
Hugo Broos Stands by Bafana Bafana's Mentality Despite Goalless Draw Against Lesotho
3 mins
Hugo Broos Stands by Bafana Bafana's Mentality Despite Goalless Draw Against Lesotho
Owls' Manager Danny Röhl Nominated for EFL's December Award
4 mins
Owls' Manager Danny Röhl Nominated for EFL's December Award
Religious Engagement Boosts Mental Health and Community Ties, Says Gallup Report
5 mins
Religious Engagement Boosts Mental Health and Community Ties, Says Gallup Report
FlowBank Partners with Tennis Star Alexander Zverev in a Three-Year Deal
6 mins
FlowBank Partners with Tennis Star Alexander Zverev in a Three-Year Deal
Newcastle United Eyes January Transfer Market Amid Injury Crisis
6 mins
Newcastle United Eyes January Transfer Market Amid Injury Crisis
Connolly and Steele Extend Contracts with East Kilbride Thistle Amidst Successful Season
7 mins
Connolly and Steele Extend Contracts with East Kilbride Thistle Amidst Successful Season
Theft of Mark Ormrod's Prosthetics Ignites Debate on Disability and Security
7 mins
Theft of Mark Ormrod's Prosthetics Ignites Debate on Disability and Security
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
12 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
47 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app