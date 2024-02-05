Burglars Drill Through Shop Shutters in Swift Operation in Islington

At around 2 am on January 27, a daring burglary was executed at U.See.Inn Continental, a shop located on Caledonian Road in Islington, directly opposite Pentonville Prison. The thieves, armed with an electric drill, cut through the shop's shutters, swiftly completing their operation in just four minutes. Their loot comprised cigarettes, and the aftermath revealed significant damage to the shutters.

The Burglary: A Swift Operation

The entire incident was captured on the shop's CCTV. The footage paints a clear picture of the crime – one suspect, clad in a motorbike helmet, can be seen actively cutting through the shutters, sparks flying due to the friction, while another individual with a concealed face kept watch, ensuring a swift getaway. The audacious use of an electric drill to breach the shop's defenses illustrates the meticulous planning that went behind the crime.

The shop owner, Selina Guler, was alerted about the burglary by the police, who were informed by a passerby. The police have since confirmed the theft and the damage to the shutters. An investigation has been launched, which includes a thorough review of the CCTV footage and a forensic examination of the crime scene. As of this report, no arrests have been made. The police are urging witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary to come forward.