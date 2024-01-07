Burewala Police Crackdown on Cattle Theft Gang: Rs5.4 Million Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered

In a significant breakthrough, police in Burewala have successfully apprehended two members of an active cattle theft gang, seizing stolen livestock and other items valued at over Rs5.4 million. The arrested individuals, identified as Muhammad Bashir and Ali Raza, were part of a criminal organization specializing in the nocturnal theft of animals from residential areas, later selling them off in remote locations.

Decisive Operation

The operation, masterminded by the astute Station House Officer (SHO) Fateh Shah and his dedicated team, resulted in the recovery of an assortment of stolen goods, including 18 goats and 15 larger animals. The swift and decisive action taken by the police has been lauded by the local community, with the recovered animals now safely returned to their rightful owners.

Notorious Criminals

The criminals, Bashir and Raza, were not new to the world of crime. There were a staggering 28 cases already registered against the duo for their illicit activities. The successful raid and subsequent arrests have struck a significant blow to the operational capabilities of the gang, ensuring the streets of Burewala are safer for its residents.

Restoring Order

In the aftermath of the operation, the stolen goods were swiftly returned to their rightful owners, restoring a semblance of order and justice in the community. The prompt action taken by the Burewala police exemplifies their commitment to serve and protect, reinforcing public faith in the law enforcement apparatus.