Bureau of Immigration Intercepts Two American Sex Offenders at NAIA

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) successfully thwarted the entry of two American sex offenders into the Philippines. The individuals, identified as Zachary Tyler Thompson and Paul Neal Coltharp, were intercepted at NAIA Terminal 1 upon their arrival from Los Angeles and Taipei, respectively.

Identifying the Offenders

Zachary Tyler Thompson, a 39-year-old American, was previously convicted for possession of obscene materials depicting minors and for annoying or molesting a child under 18. On the other side, Paul Neal Coltharp, a 46-year-old, carries a conviction of child molestation dating back to 1998.

Immediate Action by the BI

Upon their identification, both Thompson and Coltharp were promptly returned to their ports of origin. They have also been added to the BI’s blacklist of undesirable aliens, effectively barring their future entry into the country.

Statement by the BI Commissioner

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, in his statement, affirmed that as registered sex offenders, the duo is considered excludable under the Immigration Act. Their convictions, involving moral turpitude, make them unfit to enter the Philippines, thereby reinforcing the Bureau’s commitment to safeguarding the country.