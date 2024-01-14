Bullet Fired into Residence in Rowan County: Investigation Underway

In the quiet corners of Rowan County, a sudden incident has shattered the calm and raised questions about safety in the community. On a typical Wednesday morning, an unexpected and alarming event unfolded in the 400 block of Efird Road, where a bullet was fired into a residence. The woman who lives in the affected house reported the incident to the deputies, painting a vivid picture of her experience.

Unusual Morning

According to the resident, she was awake around 5 a.m. After attending to some chores, she returned to bed, hoping to catch a few more hours of sleep. However, her peaceful slumber was interrupted by a loud bang. Startled, she tried to identify the source of the noise but failed to do so at the time.

Discovering the Bullet

Later in the morning, as she prepared to step outside, she noticed something amiss. There was visible damage to her screen door. Upon closer inspection, she discovered a bullet lodged in her front door. The noise she had heard earlier suddenly made sense, and the gravity of the situation sank in.

Investigation Underway

Upon receiving the report, authorities from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office swung into action. They are currently involved in a thorough investigation of the incident, aiming to uncover whether the shooting was accidental or a random act of violence. Meanwhile, the incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about safety and prompting calls for increased vigilance.