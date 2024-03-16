Bulawayo Police Recover 19 Stolen Cattle, Urge Vigilance and Community Involvement

POLICE in Bulawayo have made significant progress in the fight against stock theft, recovering 19 cattle stolen from Inyathi and Mbembesi. This achievement was announced by Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube during a stock theft awareness campaign at Mvutho Primary School, underscoring the critical role of community vigilance and cooperation in combating this crime.

Community Engagement in Combatting Stock Theft

Inspector Ncube highlighted the importance of neighborhood watch committees in the area's fight against cattle rustling. "Hillside police have recovered 19 cattle stolen from Inyathi and Mbembesi after getting information from villagers who partook in the stock theft awareness campaigns," Ncube explained. The recovery was partly due to the active participation of the Woolendale neighborhood watch committee, which reported suspicious vehicles transporting meat from stolen cattle, leading to the successful interception and recovery of the stolen stock.

Preventative Measures and Police Support

During the awareness campaign, Inspector Ncube advised residents on the importance of branding their livestock, which significantly aids in the recovery and identification process. For those unable to afford branding, he announced a new initiative: "As the police, we have introduced the universal branding which will run from May 1 to August 1, where we will be branding them for free." This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance livestock security and reduce the incidence of cattle theft in the region.

Recent Arrests and Ongoing Efforts

Last month's arrest of six suspects in connection with the theft of 58 beasts, 14 goats, and eight donkeys in Matabeleland South underlines the ongoing challenge of stock theft in Zimbabwe. These efforts are part of an ongoing anti-stock theft operation aimed at dismantling networks involved in cattle rustling and recovering stolen livestock. The police's proactive measures, including awareness campaigns and collaboration with communities, are crucial components of this strategy.

The recovery of the 19 stolen cattle in Bulawayo is a testament to the power of community-police collaboration. It serves as a reminder of the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to protect livelihoods and combat stock theft. With ongoing efforts and support from the community, the police are determined to curb this menace and ensure the security of livestock in the region.