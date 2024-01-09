en English
Crime

Bulacan Police Arrest 46 Offenders in Anti-Criminality Drive

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Bulacan Police Arrest 46 Offenders in Anti-Criminality Drive

In a sweeping two-day operation, the Bulacan Police Provincial Office (PPO) and several other law enforcement units demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public safety as they arrested 46 individuals engaged in unlawful activities. The operation, conducted on January 8 and 9, 2024, was a monumental effort comprising multiple law enforcement units in the region.

Collaborative Triumph against Crime

Among the units involved were the Provincial Drug Enforcement Group, Santa Maria Police, Regional Intelligence Unit 3, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bulacan, Bulacan Provincial Intelligence Unit, and local police stations from Meycauayan, Baliwag, Malolos City, and the municipalities of San Miguel, Bocaue, Plaridel, and Norzagaray. This large-scale crackdown reflects the ongoing commitment of Bulacan’s law enforcement agencies to combat crime and maintain public safety.

The Arrests: A Detailed Breakdown

The arrests encompassed a wide spectrum of criminal activities. Included among the apprehended were suspected drug peddlers and wanted persons. A total of 23 drug suspects were arrested, from whom illegal drugs, firearms, and paraphernalia were confiscated. Notably, the operation also led to the detention of 23 other wanted persons. The suspects and confiscated items are currently being processed for appropriate examination, with criminal complaints in preparation for filing in court.

Unyielding Commitment to Public Safety

These arrests and the successful operation reflect the Bulacan PNP’s undeterred support for the anti-drug campaign and their unyielding commitment to combat crime. The crackdown also resulted in the seizure of P389,420 worth of illegal drugs, underscoring the substantial impact of these operations in the ongoing fight against crime. As the legal process unfolds, the Bulacan law enforcement agencies’ dedication to safeguarding their community remains unwavering, with this operation serving as a testament to their relentless pursuit of justice.

Crime Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

