Buffalo Stabbing: Jamestown Woman Faces Multiple Charges

In the quietude of a Saturday night, the tranquillity of a south side residence in Buffalo, New York, was shattered by a terrifying ordeal. 33-year-old Jamestown resident, Brandi Haight, allegedly broke into the home, causing a wave of panic and fear. But the terror did not end there, as she reportedly armed herself with a knife from the kitchen and launched an attack on the unsuspecting occupant, leaving them with a severe facial laceration.

Unfolding of the Gruesome Incident

Brandi Haight, according to reports, forcibly entered the residence by kicking in the door. After committing the ghastly act, she made an attempt to dissolve into the night, fleeing the crime scene. However, her escape was short-lived as law enforcement officers apprehended her in a vehicle elsewhere in the city.

Charges Against Brandi Haight

The list of charges against Haight is extensive. She is currently facing first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny. The arrest, however, was not without incident. Haight reportedly attempted to evade and resist the arresting officers, further cementing her position in the grip of the law.

Connection to Another Crime?

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time the surname 'Haight' has recently been associated with violent crime in the area. Another Jamestown woman, Lisa Haight, was fatally shot by a department officer during a burglary investigation in Hamburg. She was also responsible for a violent stabbing attack inside a private transport van. However, the connection between Brandi Haight and Lisa Haight, if any, remains unconfirmed by the police.