Buffalo Police Apprehend Three Following Gunfire Report

Buffalo, New York, was the scene of a significant police operation on Wednesday evening, with three individuals apprehended following a report of gunfire. The suspects, identified as 18-year-old Cameron McCutcheon of Blasdell, 19-year-old Trent McBride of Nevada, and 21-year-old Andrew Gordon of Buffalo, were arrested around 7 p.m. at Donovan Drive. Law enforcement officers discovered the trio attempting to escape through an upstairs window, thwarting their exit and making the necessary arrests.

Evidence Uncovered

Upon their arrest, the police found more than they had bargained for. In the possession of the suspects, officers discovered a bag of suspected cocaine and a loaded Glock 22 handgun. These discoveries led to further charges against the three men, specifically second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Additional Charges for Gordon

While all three men face serious charges, Andrew Gordon finds himself in even deeper waters. In addition to the criminal possession charges, Gordon is also facing an extra count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. This charge stems from an alleged vehicle theft in Orchard Park, adding another layer of criminal activity to the case.

Vehicle Recovery and Ongoing Efforts

The vehicle allegedly stolen by Gordon was later recovered by the Buffalo Police Department on the 200 block of Voorhees Avenue. This arrest is a significant contribution to the ongoing efforts by the Buffalo Police Department to combat criminal activity in the area and bring those responsible to justice.