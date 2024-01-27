Buffalo Man with Felony Record, Ivan Morales, Sentenced to Ten Years

Buffalo resident, Ivan Morales, 48, has been handed a ten-year prison sentence for charges of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of firearms. This ruling, delivered by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., is reflective of the mandatory minimum sentence for such offenses, given Morales' history of felony convictions.

A Catalog of Felonies

Morales is no stranger to the inside of a courtroom, with a criminal record that spans across both state and federal courts. His past convictions date back to 1998 and include further offenses in 2004, 2006, and 2020. These prior convictions legally bar him from any form of firearms ownership.

Discoveries on Ideal Street and Shanley Street

On October 13, 2022, a police search on Morales' Ideal Street residence uncovered a stash of suspected marijuana, a digital scale, and an estimated $2,546 in cash. However, it was the subsequent search at an associated apartment on Shanley Street that led to a more significant discovery.

There, authorities seized approximately 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 12 bags of cocaine, suspected MDMA pills, eight firearms, various magazines and ammunition, and 250 $100 bills. The sheer volume and diversity of the seized items reveal the expansive scope of Morales' illicit activities.

A Decade Behind Bars

With this latest conviction, Morales faces a decade-long term in prison. This sentencing is a testament to the rigorous enforcement of law and order, particularly relating to drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms. The investigation that led to this outcome was a joint mission conducted by Homeland Security Investigations and the Buffalo Police Department.