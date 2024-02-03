Bucks County Man Charged with First-Degree Murder After Decapitating Father

32-year-old Justin Mohn allegedly decapitated his father, Michael F. Mohn, a day after legally purchasing a 9mm handgun. The gruesome incident took place in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with Justin surrendering his medical marijuana card to legally possess the firearm. Despite having been called about by local police thrice previously, Justin had no recorded history of mental health issues or a criminal record, as stated by Bucks County District Attorney, Jennifer Schorn.

Decapitation After Fatal Gunshot

An autopsy report revealed that Michael suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head before being decapitated with a kitchen knife and a machete. Justin's mother discovered the horrifying scene and immediately alerted the authorities. Prior to his arrest, Justin posted a chilling 14-minute video on YouTube, in which he held his father's severed head and called for a "second American Revolution." In his video, he specifically targeted federal employees.

Arrest and Charges

Justin was later arrested at a state National Guard training site, found in possession of a loaded handgun. He now faces charges of first-degree murder and related offenses and is being held without bail. Those who knew Justin, including colleagues and a former roommate, described him as having odd behavior and holding anti-government beliefs.

Community Shock and Mourning

The community is in shock and mourning over the loss of Michael, a 68-year-old longtime federal employee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where Michael worked, expressed condolences to the Mohn family. The incident has reignited discussions about gun control and the intersection of mental health and violent crime.