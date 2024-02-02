BTech Graduate Arrested in Dating App Scam: Chandigarh Police Issue Cyber Safety Tips

Behind a deceptive veil of technology and manipulation, a BTech graduate, Krishannu Acharyya, has been caught by the Chandigarh Police, implicated in a disturbing dating app scam. The Kolkata native, equipped with a degree in Computer Science, used his technical prowess for sinister purposes, concocting a fraudulent scheme that cost a retired Indian Army colonel a staggering Rs 16.5 lakh.

Unraveling the Web of Deceit

Acharyya's modus operandi was chillingly calculated. Utilizing a bulk SMS machine, he was capable of launching deceptive messages to a staggering 512 individuals simultaneously. These messages, veiled as enticing invitations, were in reality traps set to ensnare unsuspecting victims. Once ensnared, the victims were lured into depositing money into Acharyya's accounts. To maintain anonymity and thwart attempts at tracing, the SIM cards used in the operation were promptly destroyed after each engagement.

The Human Element: The Seductive Conversationalists

Adding a human touch to this digital deceit, Acharyya employed six women to interact with the victims. Their task was to engage in seductive conversations, further convincing the victims to part with their money. This intricate blend of technology and human manipulation amplified the scam's effectiveness, culminating in the costly deception of the retired colonel.

Past Shadows and Present Arrest

This wasn't Acharyya's first encounter with the law. He had previously been arrested and bailed in Mumbai over a similar scam, involving an amount of Rs 15 lakh. However, his latest operation concluded with his arrest, thanks in part to information provided by his associate, Dattaterya Kundu, who was apprehended earlier.

Chandigarh Police's Cyber Safety Tips

In light of these disconcerting events, the Chandigarh Police issued a series of cyber safety tips. The public was advised to be vigilant with links received via SMS or WhatsApp, to avoid interactions with unknown individuals on social media platforms, and to enable two-step verification. Further, they were encouraged to use privacy safeguards, install reliable security software, and report any cybercrime incidents to the relevant authorities.