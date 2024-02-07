BSF Thwarts Gold Smuggling Operations Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

By the vigilant efforts of the Border Security Force (BSF) of South Bengal Frontier, two significant gold smuggling operations have been successfully thwarted. The incidents occurred along the porous Indo-Bangladesh border in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, India, resulting in the apprehension of two key suspects and the seizure of 28 gold biscuits valued at over Rs 2 crore.

First Incident: A Woman's Foiled Escape

In the first operation on February 6, 2024, the BSF troops intercepted a woman named Jashoda Shikdar. Upon search, they recovered a bag she was attempting to carry across the border, which contained 22 gold biscuits. Further investigation led to the discovery of additional biscuits concealed in her kitchen garden, bringing the total to a staggering 22 pieces.

Shikdar confessed that she had been given the bag by a man hailing from Bangladesh. She was instructed to keep the gold until a pickup was arranged, but the supposed recipient never arrived. This led her to attempt to flee with the loot, only to be caught by the BSF troops.

Second Incident: A Local Man's Detention

In another separate yet equally significant operation, the BSF detained a 32-year-old man named Sujit Roy from the same district. Upon his apprehension, the BSF uncovered six gold biscuits in his possession.

Both Shikdar and Roy are now in the custody of the BSF, facing serious charges for their involvement in the illegal gold smuggling operations. The seized gold has been turned over to the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings.

BSF's Success in Curbing Cross-Border Crimes

The success of these operations is a testament to the BSF's relentless efforts in ensuring the security of the country's borders. The force remains vigilant, continuously working towards thwarting such illegal activities and upholding the law. These incidents serve as a stern reminder of the risks associated with illicit cross-border activities and the unwavering resolve of the BSF to keep the nation's borders secure.