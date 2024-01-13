BSF Detains Indian Woman at Bangladesh Border, Seizes Bangladeshi Taka

In a recent turn of events, an Indian woman was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the contentious India-Bangladesh border, located in South Dinajpur district. The cause of her detention was the discovery of approximately 6.5 lakh Bangladeshi taka concealed in her luggage on Thursday. Hailing from Karandighi in North Dinajpur, the woman had just returned from Bangladesh and was in the process of entering India via the Hili integrated check post at the time of her capture.

Uncovered Motives

In the subsequent interrogation, the woman revealed that her journey to Bangladesh in the previous year was undertaken with a valid passport and the primary intention of meeting relatives. She further clarified that her motive behind carrying the Bangladeshi currency was to distribute it among her relatives residing in India. However, her failure to convert the taka into either Indian rupees or USD prior to her departure from Bangladesh resulted in her detention.

BSF’s Decisive Actions

Following the revelation and considering the lack of currency conversion, the BSF decided to hand her over to the Hili police. The seized currency was also transferred to the police for further investigation and action. This incident adds to the rising number of detainments at the India-Bangladesh border, reflecting the vigilant efforts of the BSF in maintaining border security and preventing illicit activities.

Additional Seizures

On the same day, BSF troops stationed in Cooch Behar executed another significant seizure. They confiscated 777 Yaba tablets from an alleged smuggler in the vicinity of the Bangladesh border. Furthermore, contraband items which included cough syrup and sugar, valued collectively at Rs 3.88 lakh and Rs 1.88 lakh respectively, were recovered. These items were suspected to be earmarked for smuggling into Bangladesh, thereby thwarting another potential illegal crossing at the border.