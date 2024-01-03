Brutal Robbery in Newcastle City Centre: £35,000 Watch Stolen

In the heart of Newcastle city centre, a chilling robbery unfolded that left a man brutally bereft of his £35,000 watch. The event transpired on October 15, around 1.45 am, at Market Shaker in the bustling Cloth Market area. In a terrifying sequence of events, the victim was ensnared in a headlock by two assailants, resulting in a cut to the back of his head and other facial injuries.

Victim’s Hospital Visit and Assailants’ Description

Following the brutal encounter, the victim was rushed to a local hospital where he received treatment for his injuries. Fortunately, the injuries were not life-threatening and he was discharged after appropriate care. The victim’s ordeal, however, was far from over. The attackers had not been apprehended and the watch—a significant monetary and potentially emotional loss—remained missing.

Police Investigation and Arrest

The Northumbria Police swiftly embarked on an investigation into the incident. Leveraging the power of CCTV, the police released images of two men who were believed to be connected to the crime. These images, critical for identifying the assailants, were disseminated with the hope of accelerating the investigative process. The investigation bore fruit when a 26-year-old man was arrested in relation to the robbery. However, this individual was subsequently released with no further action against him, indicating that the case was far from closed.

Public Appeal for Information

With the investigation ongoing and the assailants still at large, the Northumbria Police have made a public appeal for information. They are urging anyone with knowledge of the incident or who can identify the men in the CCTV images to come forward. The public’s participation in this case is more than crucial—it could be the key to bringing the perpetrators to justice and restoring a sense of security in the Newcastle city centre.