Brutal Murder of Female Traditional Leader and Three Others Shocks Charlestown

In a tragic incident, Induna Lucia Nonina Mahlaba, a revered female traditional leader in Charlestown, Emadlangeni Local Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, and three others were brutally murdered in her home on a fateful Sunday night. The victims included Induna Mahlaba's 22-year-old son, Thando Mahlaba, 19-year-old family friend, Asanda Zikhali, and Mama Shonaphi Mbatha, a 50-year-old neighbour who had bravely responded to the call for help.

Advertisment

Unflinching Attack

The assailants launched the attack within the family's residence, showing no hesitation in firing at those who rushed to Induna Mahlaba's aid. This ruthless act resulted in the unfortunate death of Mama Mbatha. The incident marks a brutal addition to the recent pattern of vicious violence against traditional leaders in the region.

Call for Justice

Advertisment

MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi from the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (KZN COGTA) expressed her profound sadness and shock over the incident. Remembering similar incidents, she recalled the recent killing of Inkosi Khumalo and uNdlunkulu maDlamini from the same municipality. Sithole-Moloi lamented the loss of defenceless women and young men and commended the valiant efforts of the neighbours who tried to intervene in the situation. She extended her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

Need for Safety and Stability

In the wake of this tragic incident, Sithole-Moloi has called for a thorough investigation into the attack, urging law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to book. She emphasized the importance of safety for traditional leaders, highlighting the need for stability within their institutions. This incident, she said, is a stark reminder of the ongoing threats to peace and safety that loom large over the community.