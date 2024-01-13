Brutal Murder of 14-year-old Rocks Udgir Tehsil: A Community Seeks Justice

In a chilling instance of brutality, 14-year-old Santosh Govind Ghuge was found callously murdered in the peaceful Udgir tehsil of Latur district. His lifeless form was discovered in the solitude of an agricultural field close to Kumtha village. The boy’s face was viciously mutilated, his head tonsured, a stark testament to the ferocity of the attack by unidentified assailants.

Launch of Murder Investigation

Local law enforcement sprang into action, launching a murder investigation once Santosh’s body was discovered. The case was promptly registered at Udgir rural police station, with Inspector Arvind Pawar taking the lead in the pursuit of justice. As the conductor of this grim symphony, Pawar is tasked with piecing together the circumstances surrounding Santosh’s horrific end, his team diligently scouring for clues and seeking out the elusive perpetrators.

A Community in Shock

The tranquil community of Udgir tehsil has been rocked to its core. The savage murder of one of its young members, Santosh, a boy on the cusp of adolescence, has left residents in a state of shock and mourning. The ghastly incident has sparked outrage, with demands for swift and uncompromising justice resonating throughout the region.

The Quest for Justice

As the investigation unfolds, the collective hope is for the unmasking and apprehension of the assailants. The community waits with bated breath, seeking closure and justice for the untimely demise of young Santosh Govind Ghuge. His life brutally cut short, the 14-year-old has become a symbol of an urgent need for safety and security measures in the area.