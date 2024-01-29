Brutal Domestic Violence Incident Shocks Lagos Community

On an otherwise unremarkable Thursday in the bustling Bako Estate, Lagos, a heinous act of domestic violence unfolded, plunging the local community into shock and dismay. Mary Olohunwa, a hard-working woman and mother, fell victim to a brutal attack by her ex-husband, Keji Ademola.

A Brutal Encounter

Mary was heading to her shop in the Owode Onirin area when Ademola confronted her. In a fit of rage, he assaulted Mary, striking her with a heavy stone. The reason behind this violent outburst was reportedly Ademola's discovery of peculiar marks on the heads of their children. Mary explained that these marks were protective symbols, intended to shield the children from spiritual assaults.

The Aftermath and Arrest

The brutal attack left Mary bleeding profusely, necessitating immediate medical intervention. She was swiftly hospitalized, and while her condition is currently stable, the psychological trauma lingers. Meanwhile, Ademola attempted to flee the scene of the crime. However, quick-thinking local residents detained him, preventing his escape. A video of this episode soon surfaced on the internet, sparking widespread outrage and bringing the issue of domestic violence into sharp focus.

Police Compromise and Court Proceedings

Ademola has since been taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned in court. However, concerns have been raised by Mary's family about potential police compromise. This is not the first instance of Ademola's violence, and they fear that his actions may go unpunished. The incident has not only left a scar on Mary but has also underscored the urgent need for more robust mechanisms to address and prevent domestic violence in communities like Bako Estate.