Crime

Brutal Attack on CTA Red Line Leaves Woman Brain Dead, Raises Safety Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:46 pm EST
Brutal Attack on CTA Red Line Leaves Woman Brain Dead, Raises Safety Concerns

A 61-year-old Chicago woman is fighting for her life in a city hospital, left brain dead after a brutal attack on the city’s CTA Red Line. The assault, which occurred on January 4, was not just a random act of violence, but a targeted attempt at purse theft that spiralled into a scene of unimaginable horror.

Vicious Attack on CTA Red Line

The assailant, identified as Mijawon Johnson, a 36-year-old eight-time felon, and an unidentified man targeted the woman in the early hours of the morning. Johnson pinned the woman down and launched a vicious onslaught, punching and stomping on her head and stomach. The attack was so severe that it left the woman brain-dead and on a ventilator, with experts stating she is not expected to survive.

Assailant’s Criminal History

At the time of the attack, Johnson was on parole for armed robbery, adding yet another horrifying twist to the tale. Now, he faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery. His criminal record, painted with multiple stints in prison, speaks volumes about his proclivity for violence. Yet, he was out on the streets, riding the same public transit as innocent commuters.

Concerns About Safety on Public Transit

The incident was captured on surveillance footage and took place at approximately 1:30 am. The woman was found by train staff at the Roosevelt Station, approximately 12 minutes from the scene of the crime. Johnson was arrested on January 5 after being identified by investigators and located on a CTA bus by patrol officers. In addition to the charges stemming from the attack, Johnson faces a separate charge for violating an order of protection. This incident has sparked community concerns about safety on public transit and questions about the justice system’s ability to keep habitual violent criminals off the streets.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

