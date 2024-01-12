Brutal Assault on Village Head and Wife in Hardoi: A Land Dispute Turns Violent

A chilling video has surfaced, laying bare the violent assault on a village head, or Pradhan, and his wife in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, India. The incident unfolded in broad daylight in the presence of law enforcement officials and a revenue team. The root of this aggressive confrontation is a protracted land dispute, with the land in question purportedly under the control of a local land mafia.

Unending Struggle for Land Recovery

The Pradhan had been engaged in a tireless effort to reclaim the disputed land for the betterment of his village society. His repeated pleas for intervention and action had largely fallen on deaf ears, with no notable progress made on the issue. The situation escalated when the Pradhan, bolstered by the presence of the police and revenue team, arrived to survey and measure the contested land.

Attack Caught on Camera

It was during this attempt to resolve the issue that the Pradhan and his wife became the targets of a brutal assault. The video, which has since gone viral, graphically depicts the couple being ruthlessly beaten with sticks by unidentified assailants. What adds to the shock and horror is the seeming indifference of the present law enforcement officers who were unable to prevent the violence or intervene effectively.

Public Outrage and Further Investigation

The disturbing footage has caught the nation’s attention and sparked widespread public outrage. As the couple’s ordeal unfolds in full view of law enforcement officials, questions are raised about their inability or unwillingness to step in. The authorities have since launched a more comprehensive investigation to probe the circumstances surrounding the altercation and the shocking assault captured on camera.