en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Brutal Assault on Sudanese Student in Paceville Sparks Outrage

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:35 am EST
Brutal Assault on Sudanese Student in Paceville Sparks Outrage

In a shocking incident that has left Malta reeling, 25-year-old Sudanese student Ahmed Albarjo was brutally assaulted outside a nightclub in Paceville on New Year’s Eve. The MCAST student had sought assistance from local police prior to the assault, only to be advised to file a report. Ignored and unprotected, Albarjo was left to fend for himself, culminating in a violent confrontation with nightclub bouncers.

Disregarded Plea for Help

Before the assault, Albarjo recorded a video on his phone where he is seen conversing with police officers. In the video, he explained that a bouncer had attacked him and asked for their assistance to confront the nightclub staff. However, the officers declined to intervene and instead suggested he file a report. Albarjo then returned to the nightclub, setting the stage for the violent incident.

Brutal Assault Outside Nightclub

Albarjo indicated that he was denied entry into the club Havana. During the ensuing confrontation, he was punched in the face, suffering damaged teeth and bruises. He considered defending himself with a piece of broken glass but was promptly overwhelmed by several bouncers. A bystander captured the horrifying scene on video, showing Albarjo being kicked while lying on the ground as onlookers watched in shock.

Outrage and Condemnation

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with comments condemning the bouncers’ behavior and expressing concerns about the lawlessness in Paceville. Albert Buttigieg, a PN MP and former mayor of St Julian’s, referred to Paceville as the ‘Wild West of Malta,’ where the law seems optional. The police are currently investigating the incident, and the public awaits justice for Albarjo and a promise of better security in Paceville.

0
Crime Sudan
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Daylight Robbery in Nairobi Sparks Debate on Armed Citizenry

By Israel Ojoko

Right-Wing Extremist Ammon Bundy Resurfaces Amid Defamation Lawsuit Aftermath

By Waqas Arain

Surge in Criminal Activities Shakes Euclid, Ohio in Pre-Christmas Week

By Israel Ojoko

Fatal Shooting in Omaha Home: One Dead, Two Injured

By Justice Nwafor

Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Los Angeles: A Plea for Justice and a City's St ...
@Accidents · 12 mins
Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Los Angeles: A Plea for Justice and a City's St ...
heart comment 0
Tragedy Strikes in Foothill Farms: 10-Year Old Boy Arrested for Alleged Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Tragedy Strikes in Foothill Farms: 10-Year Old Boy Arrested for Alleged Murder
Schoolgirls Molested and Robbed in India: One Arrested, Five At Large

By Dil Bar Irshad

Schoolgirls Molested and Robbed in India: One Arrested, Five At Large
KCDK-E Calls for Mass Protests Against Kurdish Massacres: A Demand for Justice

By Mahnoor Jehangir

KCDK-E Calls for Mass Protests Against Kurdish Massacres: A Demand for Justice
Cyprus Unveils Human Trafficking Victims, UK Faces Labor Exploitation, Idaho Boosts Fight Against Human Trafficking

By BNN Correspondents

Cyprus Unveils Human Trafficking Victims, UK Faces Labor Exploitation, Idaho Boosts Fight Against Human Trafficking
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
31 seconds
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
37 seconds
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
56 seconds
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
2 mins
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
Eddie Howe Reflects on Newcastle United's Performance Against Liverpool
2 mins
Eddie Howe Reflects on Newcastle United's Performance Against Liverpool
Sally Werner Takes Helm as CEO of Cancer Support Community
2 mins
Sally Werner Takes Helm as CEO of Cancer Support Community
Study Links Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy to Early Childhood Language Delays
2 mins
Study Links Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy to Early Childhood Language Delays
Harvard’s First Black President, Claudine Gay, Resigns Amid Controversy
2 mins
Harvard’s First Black President, Claudine Gay, Resigns Amid Controversy
Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recall
3 mins
Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recall
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
9 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
24 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app