Brutal Assault on Sudanese Student in Paceville Sparks Outrage

In a shocking incident that has left Malta reeling, 25-year-old Sudanese student Ahmed Albarjo was brutally assaulted outside a nightclub in Paceville on New Year’s Eve. The MCAST student had sought assistance from local police prior to the assault, only to be advised to file a report. Ignored and unprotected, Albarjo was left to fend for himself, culminating in a violent confrontation with nightclub bouncers.

Disregarded Plea for Help

Before the assault, Albarjo recorded a video on his phone where he is seen conversing with police officers. In the video, he explained that a bouncer had attacked him and asked for their assistance to confront the nightclub staff. However, the officers declined to intervene and instead suggested he file a report. Albarjo then returned to the nightclub, setting the stage for the violent incident.

Brutal Assault Outside Nightclub

Albarjo indicated that he was denied entry into the club Havana. During the ensuing confrontation, he was punched in the face, suffering damaged teeth and bruises. He considered defending himself with a piece of broken glass but was promptly overwhelmed by several bouncers. A bystander captured the horrifying scene on video, showing Albarjo being kicked while lying on the ground as onlookers watched in shock.

Outrage and Condemnation

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with comments condemning the bouncers’ behavior and expressing concerns about the lawlessness in Paceville. Albert Buttigieg, a PN MP and former mayor of St Julian’s, referred to Paceville as the ‘Wild West of Malta,’ where the law seems optional. The police are currently investigating the incident, and the public awaits justice for Albarjo and a promise of better security in Paceville.