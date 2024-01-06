en English
Crime

Brutal Assault on Class 12 Student Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:34 am EST
On an otherwise ordinary Friday afternoon, the peaceful rhythm of Balagaon village in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda was shattered. A group of youths, led by Vivek Onkar, Kapil Mehra, and Suraj Kajve, unleashed a brutal assault on Karthik Bhilala, a Class 12 student, over a minor school dispute. The incident, a stark reminder of unchecked youth aggression and bullying, has left a lasting imprint on the people of Balagaon and beyond.

The Assault

As Karthik was making his way back home, he found himself surrounded near Bala village. The assailants dragged him into a field, where they attacked him with a belt and an iron pipe. The beating left Karthik Bhilala with visible injuries, marking an unforgettable episode of violence.

The Aftermath

Harishankar, Karthik’s friend, bore witness to the assault. He too was subjected to threats, further amplifying the terror. In an audacious move, the attackers recorded the assault, using it as a tool to threaten Karthik with death, should he choose to disclose the incident.

Standing Against Violence

Despite the threats, Karthik demonstrated courage. He immediately reported the incident to his uncle and lodged a complaint at the Harda City police station. The brutality of the assault has sparked outrage, prompting a call for swift justice.

As this story unfolds, the spotlight is on the Harda City police and their response. The incident serves as a reminder of the necessity to address bullying and violence among youths, particularly in educational settings. The effects of Karthik’s ordeal underscore the urgent need for action, not just in Harda, but across the nation.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

