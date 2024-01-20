Brutal Assault in Exeter: Police Seek Public Assistance

On January 17, a woman in her 30s fell victim to a brutal assault near the Exeter Guildhall on High Street, resulting in multiple facial injuries. The incident, which occurred at approximately 5:45 am, was not an arbitrary act of violence but rather a confrontation among a group of individuals believed to be known to each other.

Vicious Assault in Exeter

The altercation escalated rapidly when two men began to attack the woman, mercilessly punching and kicking her. The severity of the assault, evidenced by the woman's extensive injuries, has shocked the local community and led to a widespread call for justice.

Police Investigation and Search for Witnesses

The Devon and Cornwall Police responded promptly to the scene and have since launched an intensive investigation into the incident. Public assistance is being actively sought, with a particular emphasis on locating witnesses who may have seen the assault or have any information that could lead to the apprehension of the perpetrators. In their appeal for information, the police have encouraged anyone with knowledge about the assault to contact them, either through online channels or by telephone. They have also provided a specific crime reference number to facilitate the reporting process.

Exeter's Struggle with Assault Cases

Exeter has previously witnessed similar incidents of assault. James Hitchings, a 30-year-old local, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison for assaulting his partner at a hotel in Torquay, leaving her with injuries akin to those sustained in a boxing match. The incident sheds light on the disturbing prevalence of violent assaults in the area and underscores the urgency of addressing this issue.