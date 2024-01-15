en English
Crime

Brutal Assassination of Community Leader Shocks Rivers State, Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Brutal Assassination of Community Leader Shocks Rivers State, Nigeria

In a shocking turn of events, the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of Mgboshimini, Rivers State, Nigeria, Chief Ndidi Livingstone, was brutally assassinated. The incident, a stark reminder of the precarious security situation in the region, took place in broad daylight in front of his church, Peculiar Faith Ministries, an established faith institution in the Rumueme area of Port Harcourt.

Shots Fired, Life Lost

According to eyewitness accounts, the dastardly act was committed by four unidentified gunmen disguised in police uniforms. Armed with AK-47 rifles, they ruthlessly shot Livingstone in the head and stomach, leading to his immediate death. The assailants, who initially attempted to kidnap him, had reportedly driven around the area in a Highlander Jeep before launching their fatal attack.

A Cry for Justice

As the news of this unfortunate incident spread, a wave of despair and anger washed over the community. The victim’s brother, Godspower Livingstone, led the call for justice, urging law enforcement agencies to delve deep into the matter and bring the culprits to book. He emphasized that his brother was shot by four gunmen in police uniforms, a detail that further complicates the issue and raises serious questions about the security apparatus in the region.

Police Response and Ongoing Efforts

Reacting to the incident, the police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the tragic event. She stated that every effort is being made to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing and to apprehend the perpetrators. The Commissioner of Police, Olatunde Disu, has directed tactical units to ensure a thorough investigation. Despite these assurances, no arrests have been made yet, leaving the local community in suspense and fear.

The gruesome assassination of Chief Ndidi Livingstone is not just a loss to his family and the Mgboshimini community, but a blow to the entire Rivers State. As the local populace awaits justice, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need to strengthen security measures, ensuring such acts of violence are prevented in future.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

