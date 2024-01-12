en English
Brunei

Brunei: Two Men Imprisoned for Theft in Series of Break-ins

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
In a recent verdict delivered by the Brunei courts, two local men, Muhammad Abdul Ayub bin Kamaruddin and Muhammad Nazrul Azmi bin Mohd Nuruddin, have been sentenced to imprisonment on charges of theft. The convictions come in the wake of a series of break-ins and thefts that shook the local community in late December 2023 and early January 2024.

An Unsettling Spree of Thefts

At the tender age of 18, Muhammad Abdul Ayub embarked on a criminal path that landed him an 18-month jail term. His crime involved breaking into an unoccupied barrack in Seria. The young man cunningly forced his way through the toilet of an adjacent home, successfully gaining access to the barrack. With no one around to deter him, he made off with a vacuum cleaner, leaving the barrack’s residents in shock and disbelief.

Not long after, Muhammad Nazrul Azmi followed suit, infiltrating the same barrack. This time, he chose the back door as his point of entry. His theft was more audacious, taking away a television set from the barrack. But his spree didn’t stop there. On the first day of the new year, Nazrul Azmi escalated his criminal actions by stealing a window-type air conditioner from another barrack residence in the area.

Justice Served

The thefts came to light after the homeowners reported the incidents to the police. A detailed investigation led the police to the two culprits. Further inquiries uncovered another incident implicating Muhammad Abdul Ayub. This time, Ayub was found to have acted as a lookout while an accomplice disassembled water meters from a different set of barracks. For his series of crimes, Muhammad Nazrul Azmi was handed a stern two-year prison sentence.

The sentences were delivered by Acting Senior Magistrate Dewi Norlelawati binti Haji Abdul Hamid. Prosecutor Aeny Zullizam led the prosecution, ensuring that justice was meted out to the perpetrators. The case, a stark reminder of the consequences of criminal behavior, was widely covered by the Borneo Bulletin, an English daily newspaper in Brunei.

Brunei Crime
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

