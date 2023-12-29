en English
Brunei

Brunei Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing and Possession of Offensive Weapon

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:01 pm EST
Brunei Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing and Possession of Offensive Weapon

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the serene Sultanate of Brunei, a 38-year-old local man, Mas Fadilah bin Pungut, has admitted to stabbing another man and carrying an offensive weapon in public. The crime occurred at a residential flat in the peaceful locality of Kampong Belimbing Subok on December 13, where the defendant stabbed a 40-year-old man in the chest.

A Grave Offense

The matter, now before the courts, is being prosecuted by Mohammad Kamal Ariffin bin Ismail, and Magistrate Abdul ‘Azim bin Othman is presiding over the case. The charges brought against Mas Fadilah bin Pungut are grave, involving the possession of an offensive weapon, a flip knife, and the act of stabbing, which could have resulted in severe injury or even death.

The Impending Sentence

The accused, having pleaded guilty, faces a potential punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a minimum of three whippings. This sentencing, scheduled for January 2, 2024, will mark the commencement of a new year with a stern message against violence and the possession of illegal weapons.

A Ripple in the Peaceful Sultanate

The incident has caused a ripple in the otherwise peaceful region of Brunei Darussalam. The news of the crime was reported by the Borneo Bulletin, an English daily published by Brunei Press, known to be a primary source of information for local and foreign affairs, as well as business news in Brunei Darussalam, Sabah, and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world in Montana, a man named Jesse Carl Ross faces four counts of first-degree manslaughter. He caused a crash in mid-October that led to the death of a family of four. Evidence suggests Ross was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash, and he is also charged with reckless driving and endangerment. This case adds to the growing list of DUI-related incidents in Deschutes County.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

