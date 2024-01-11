Brothers on Trial: A Tale of Drugs and Modern Slavery

Brothers Sokol Rranci and Amarildo Rranci are presently on trial for charges pertaining to drug production and modern slavery. Roger Smart, leading the prosecution, has meticulously unveiled their illicit activities involving the abuse of a Greek national who was enticed into the UK in September 2021 under the illusion of a legitimate job.

The Faux Promise of Employment

The Greek national, whose identity is kept confidential for his safety, was under the impression that he was to be employed in a Greek restaurant based in Sheffield. However, upon his arrival, he was forcibly transported to Amarildo Rranci's Sheffield residence and subsequently relocated to another undisclosed location in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

Trapped in a Cannabis Cultivation Operation

Here, the victim stumbled upon a cannabis cultivation operation, a sight far removed from the promised restaurant environment. He was subjected to physical assault and threats by the Rranci brothers, who used fear as a weapon to manipulate him into extorting money from his family under the threat of losing his life.

Guilty of Drug Production, Innocent of Modern Slavery?

The Rranci brothers have confessed to the charge of conspiring to produce a class B drug but continue to refute the accusations of modern slavery. The trial is still in motion, with the final verdict eagerly awaited by both the public and the victim.

Justice and Care's Struggle Against Modern Slavery

In a parallel storyline, two Victim Navigators from Justice and Care have been honored with a Metropolitan Police Service Public Protection Award commendation for their tireless efforts in battling modern slavery. Their pivotal contributions were highlighted in Operation Pontalina, a sexual exploitation case that led to a trafficker being sentenced to 31 years in prison. Over the last three years, these Navigators have assisted 96 survivors, with 38 of them receiving support during trials, leading to cumulative prison sentences of 166 years. They have also provided strategic advice in 56 cases, aided six victim reception centers, and trained 414 officers in their fight against this heinous crime.