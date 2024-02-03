Brother's Deadly Greed: Arrest Made in Madhavaram Sibling Murder Over Property Sale Proceeds

In a shocking incident that unveiled the dark side of familial bonds and the lust for wealth, a 33-year-old man, Nareshkumar, was arrested on February 2, 2024, for the alleged murder of his younger brother, B. Vigneshkumar. The murder, ignited by a dispute over the division of property sale proceeds, took place in Ambedkar Nagar, Madhavaram, where the brothers lived with their respective families.

A Dispute Over Wealth Turns Fatal

The brothers had recently decided to sell a house they jointly owned and had procured an advance of 1 lakh from a potential buyer. However, the discussion about how to divide this money descended into a heated argument, eventually culminating in physical violence. Nareshkumar, in a fit of rage, attacked Vigneshkumar with a blade and an iron rod, inflicting injuries that would ultimately prove fatal.

A Family Tragedy Unfolds

Vigneshkumar's family, in a desperate attempt to save him, rushed him to the hospital. However, the severity of his injuries was too great, and he tragically succumbed en route. The moment of unimaginable grief was worsened by Nareshkumar's decision to flee the scene, leaving behind a family grappling with the loss of a loved one and the betrayal of another.

The Law Catches Up

Despite his desperate attempt to escape, Nareshkumar was later apprehended by the Madhavaram police and placed into judicial custody. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the destructive power of greed and the irreversible damage it can wreak on relationships.