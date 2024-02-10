Brother of Rustavi Market Shooter Arrested: New Developments Unfold

A deadly shooting at the Istanbul Market in Rustavi, Georgia, has left four people dead and one injured. The incident occurred on February 10, 2024, when Giorgi Orvelashvili, a market worker, opened fire on his relatives and a taxi driver who was present at the scene.

Advertisment

The Tragedy Unfolds: Bloodshed at Istanbul Market

In an unforeseen turn of events, the bustling Istanbul Market in Rustavi became the site of a horrific shooting. Giorgi Orvelashvili, a worker at the market, found himself embroiled in a conflict with his family members. The dispute escalated, leading Orvelashvili to open fire on his relatives and a taxi driver, ultimately resulting in four fatalities and one injury.

The Aftermath: Arrests and Investigations

Advertisment

Orvelashvili's younger brother, who is under 21 years of age, has also been taken into custody in connection with the crime. Investigations revealed that the firearm used in the shooting belonged to him. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has confirmed the arrest of the younger Orvelashvili.

A Community in Shock: The Human Toll

The shooting has left the Rustavi community reeling, with friends and family members of the victims struggling to come to terms with their loss. The market, once a vibrant hub of activity, now stands as a somber reminder of the lives that were tragically cut short.