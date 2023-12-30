Brooklyn Woman Files Lawsuit Against Substitute Physical Therapist for Sexual Assault

On a regular day in September 2022, a woman from Brooklyn had an appointment for physical therapy. Unbeknownst to her, this appointment would become a life-altering event. The substitute physical therapist tasked with her treatment, John Moore, was a stranger to her, randomly selected and without a background check. This lack of scrutiny would prove to have lasting consequences. At Health SOS Physical & Occupational Therapy’s Park Slope location, she endured an ordeal that would result in a lawsuit.

The Ordeal

The lawsuit alleges that Moore subjected the woman to a harrowing and wholly inappropriate experience. He is accused of groping her breasts, making attempts to reach into her underwear, and making other inappropriate physical contact. All the while, her young child sat in the lobby, waiting for her session to end.

Post Incident

Following the incident, the authorities took immediate action. Moore was arrested and charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse. He pleaded guilty to forcible touching, underwent three months of programming, and subsequently, his charge was reduced to disorderly conduct. The therapy office, however, had no records of Moore, indicating he was a temporary substitute from a hospital.

Victim’s Pursuit for Justice

The victim is now seeking unspecified damages for the ordeal she endured. Neither Health SOS nor Moore have responded to requests for comment, leaving the victim and her family waiting for justice. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of rigorous background checks and the potential danger of their absence.

In the broader context, the incident underscores the harmful effects of questioning a victim’s actions after surviving sexual harassment or assault. The power dynamics at play, the threats to victims’ livelihood, and the culture of silence created by a predator’s hold on a victim’s career or reputation are all factors that often lead victims to stay silent. It is high time we support survivors instead of questioning why they didn’t say anything sooner.