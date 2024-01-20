Brooklyn Stabbing Leaves One Dead, One Critically Injured; Dog Found Dead

In a chilling episode of violence, 58-year-old Donna Hyman was found fatally stabbed in her apartment in Starrett City, Brooklyn. The terrifying incident, which took place at 1500 Hornell Loop, was reported after 7 p.m. when police responded to a 911 call from the residence. Hyman, a long-time resident of the area, was pronounced dead at the scene, bearing the gruesome evidence of multiple stab wounds to her torso.

36-Year-Old Son Critically Wounded

Adding to the grim scene, Hyman's 36-year-old son was also discovered in the apartment, critically injured with multiple stab wounds. The son, whose identity has not yet been publicly revealed, was immediately rushed to Brookdale Hospital. His condition, as of the latest update, remains critical. Despite the shocking nature of the incident, he has yet to be charged with any crime.

Investigation Underway: Unclear Motive and a Dead Dog

As the investigation unfolds, the circumstances leading to this horrific incident remain shrouded in mystery. The police have yet to establish a clear motive for the altercation, and the details surrounding the event are still sketchy. Further complicating the case is the discovery of a dog, dead after being thrown from the 11th floor of the same apartment building. Authorities are currently examining a potential link between the stabbing and the dog's death.

No Arrests Made, No Suspects In Custody

In the wake of the gruesome incident, no arrests have been made, and as of the latest update, no one is in custody in connection with the incident. Law enforcement agencies are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to uncover the truth behind these unsettling events.