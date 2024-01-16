Bronze Grave Marker Statue Stolen in Denver, Authorities Seek Help

In a disheartening case of theft, a bronze statue that adorned a grave in Denver has been reported stolen. The statue, a symbolic representation of a small girl feeding carrots to two rabbits, was a prominent marker in the Lincoln County cemetery. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office values the missing statue at approximately $3,000. Last sighted on December 13, 2023, the authorities were alerted of its disappearance shortly after.

Public Assistance Sought

The Sheriff's Office has taken the initiative to seek public assistance to locate the stolen statue. It is a testament to the essential role that the community plays in supporting law enforcement. The authorities have encouraged anyone with information regarding the theft to come forward. Detective J. Propst and the Lincoln County Communications Center have been designated as the primary points of contact.

An Appeal to Crime Stoppers

In addition to the general public, the Sheriff's Office has also reached out to the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers for assistance. This direct appeal to a dedicated crime-solving organization demonstrates the seriousness of the situation and the commitment of the authorities to find the missing statue. The theft of the statue is not just a loss of valuable property, but also a disruption of the sanctity and peace of a final resting place.

Significance of the Statue

The stolen bronze statue, representing a small girl feeding carrots to two rabbits, has a deeper significance beyond its $3,000 value. It marks a gravesite, serving as a poignant reminder of a loved one. It is a symbol of remembrance, love, and respect. The theft of such a significant piece resonates beyond material loss, affecting the emotional peace of those connected to the grave.