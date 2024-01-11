en English
Crime

Bronx Woman Sentenced for Assaulting MTA Conductor with a Pumpkin

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST
In a display of swift justice, a Bronx woman, Alexis Adams, aged 23, has been handed a two-year state prison sentence following her guilty plea to an assault that took place aboard a Metro-North Railroad train in October 2021. This incident, a culmination of a dispute over train fare, saw Adams hurl a pumpkin at the train conductor’s face, leading to severe injuries that required immediate medical attention.

Assault on Essential Worker

The assault transpired on the evening of October 11, 2021, around 6 p.m., when a seemingly routine fare dispute erupted into violence. The conductor, an unnamed lady, was struck in the face with a pumpkin, resulting in cuts around her eye and ear, inflicted by the pumpkin stem. The injuries were severe enough to necessitate stitches and a subsequent hospital visit. Post the attack, Adams made a hasty exit from the scene at the Mount Vernon West stop.

Case Closure and Sentence

However, in her rush, Adams left behind her purse and identification, providing crucial leads for the MTA Police, who were quick to apprehend her. Following her arrest, Adams admitted to second-degree assault, leading to her two-year prison sentence. Beyond her incarceration, Adams will be subject to three years of post-release supervision.

Accountability and Gratitude

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah expressed her views on the sentence, underscoring the importance of holding perpetrators accountable, especially when the victims are essential workers performing their duties. Rocah also extended her gratitude to the MTA Police Department for their effective handling and cooperation throughout the case.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

