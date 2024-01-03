en English
Crime

Bronx Woman Robbed at Knifepoint by Grindr Date in Home Invasion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:58 am EST
In the early hours of December 29, a 19-year-old woman found herself in a terrifying situation in her own home near E. 187th St. and Beaumont Ave., Bronx. An individual she had met on Grindr, a dating application primarily used by gay men, had turned from a potential date into a dangerous threat. The man, whose identity remains unknown, brandished a knife at the young woman and proceeded to rob her of her cellphone before making a hasty escape.

Unharmed but Shaken

The woman, although physically unharmed, was understandably shaken by the harrowing incident. In a world where online connections often translate into real-world encounters, the danger she faced serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved. The police, who are currently investigating the case, have not yet made any arrests. However, they have released images of the suspect, hoping that the public might be able to help identify him.

A Pattern of Violence

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that a Grindr meet-up has ended in violence. In 2020, a Bronx man named Juan Alonso was charged with murder after killing a man he had met on the same app. These chilling incidents underline the dark side of digital dating platforms, where the anonymity of users can sometimes mask malicious intentions.

Continuing the Search

The police are making continuous efforts to apprehend the suspect involved in the recent robbery. They are appealing to the public for any information that might aid in his identification and capture. To encourage participation, the authorities have assured that all calls to Crime Stoppers will be kept confidential. As the search continues, the community remains on high alert, hoping for a swift resolution to this case and a renewed sense of safety in their neighborhood.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

