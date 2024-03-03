Bronx Tragedy Strikes Twice: Freed Convict Deshaun Coleman Arrested for Second Slay Near Initial Crime Scene

Twelve years after Luz DeJesus mourned her Navy-bound son's murder in the Bronx, the convict responsible, Deshaun Coleman, has been arrested for a second slay shortly after parole. Coleman, who had previously evaded murder charges, now faces accusations of killing a close friend of DeJesus' daughter.

Advertisment

A History of Violence and Loss

In 2012, Deshaun Coleman was convicted only of weapon possession following the fatal shooting of Victor Maldonado, despite Luz DeJesus' belief that justice was not served. Coleman's recent arrest for the murder of Hasan Richburg, only blocks away from Maldonado's death scene, has reignited the family's grief. Richburg, a lab technician and father of six, was a longtime friend of DeJesus' daughter, Nayiliana, highlighting the tight-knit community's ongoing struggle with violence.

Community Response and Legal Proceedings

Advertisment

The Bronx community, still reeling from the loss of Maldonado, now mourns another senseless death. Coleman's criminal history and the circumstances surrounding both shootings have raised questions about the effectiveness of the justice system. Despite Coleman's defense claiming self-defense in Maldonado's case, the recurrence of such violence has left the DeJesus family and the community calling for a reassessment of parole and sentencing practices.

Looking Forward: Seeking Justice and Healing

As Coleman awaits trial without bail, the families affected by his actions seek closure and justice. The repeated tragedies have underscored the need for more stringent measures to prevent re-offending, particularly in cases involving violent crimes. Luz DeJesus, who has spent over a decade mourning her son, hopes that this time, the legal system will provide the justice her family, and now the Richburgs, have been denied.