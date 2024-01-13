Bronx Man Sentenced for Manslaughter of Infant Son and Assault on Pregnant Partner

In a harrowing case of familial violence, Teshawn Watkins, a 31-year-old resident of the Bronx, has been meted out a sentence of 5 to 10 years in prison. The crime that led to this punishment was the manslaughter of his seven-week-old son, Kaseem Watkins, a deed he confessed to during jury selection on December 5, 2023. The Bronx Supreme Court saw Justice Jeffrey Zimmerman pronounce this judgment, which also includes five years of post-release supervision.

Fatal Measures to Quell a Child’s Cry

Reports emanating from the investigation into the incident, which unfolded on January 29, 2020, provide a chilling narrative. In an attempt to ‘quiet’ his crying son, Watkins resorted to an inhumane method of smothering the infant with pillows. This act of desperation led to the asphyxiation of the little one, thereby snuffing out an innocent life at a tender age of just seven weeks.

Assault on the Mother

In addition to the charge of second-degree manslaughter, Watkins also pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree assault. This charge stemmed from an incident wherein he assaulted Kaseem’s mother, Cecilia Reyes, during her pregnancy. The actions of Watkins not only deprived a child of his life but also subjected an expecting mother to physical violence, adding another layer to the tragic narrative that unfolded in the Watkins household.

Justice Served, But Wounds Remain

The sentencing of Watkins, while a measure of justice, is but a grim reminder of the heinous act perpetrated. The echoes of Kaseem’s cries that were silenced too soon continue to reverberate, serving as a testament to a life lost prematurely. As Watkins prepares for his stint in prison, the Bronx community, and more importantly, Cecilia Reyes, are left to grapple with the aftermath of a tragedy that was borne out of a moment’s frustration, forever marring their lives.