en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Bronx Man Sentenced for Manslaughter of Infant Son and Assault on Pregnant Partner

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Bronx Man Sentenced for Manslaughter of Infant Son and Assault on Pregnant Partner

In a harrowing case of familial violence, Teshawn Watkins, a 31-year-old resident of the Bronx, has been meted out a sentence of 5 to 10 years in prison. The crime that led to this punishment was the manslaughter of his seven-week-old son, Kaseem Watkins, a deed he confessed to during jury selection on December 5, 2023. The Bronx Supreme Court saw Justice Jeffrey Zimmerman pronounce this judgment, which also includes five years of post-release supervision.

Fatal Measures to Quell a Child’s Cry

Reports emanating from the investigation into the incident, which unfolded on January 29, 2020, provide a chilling narrative. In an attempt to ‘quiet’ his crying son, Watkins resorted to an inhumane method of smothering the infant with pillows. This act of desperation led to the asphyxiation of the little one, thereby snuffing out an innocent life at a tender age of just seven weeks.

Assault on the Mother

In addition to the charge of second-degree manslaughter, Watkins also pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree assault. This charge stemmed from an incident wherein he assaulted Kaseem’s mother, Cecilia Reyes, during her pregnancy. The actions of Watkins not only deprived a child of his life but also subjected an expecting mother to physical violence, adding another layer to the tragic narrative that unfolded in the Watkins household.

Justice Served, But Wounds Remain

The sentencing of Watkins, while a measure of justice, is but a grim reminder of the heinous act perpetrated. The echoes of Kaseem’s cries that were silenced too soon continue to reverberate, serving as a testament to a life lost prematurely. As Watkins prepares for his stint in prison, the Bronx community, and more importantly, Cecilia Reyes, are left to grapple with the aftermath of a tragedy that was borne out of a moment’s frustration, forever marring their lives.

0
Crime United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Hollie Guard App: A Powerful Ally in the Fight Against Domestic Violence
In the throes of a brutal tragedy that saw the senseless murder of 20-year-old hairdresser Hollie Gazzard at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Asher Maslin in 2014, a beacon of hope emerged — the Hollie Guard safety app. Conceived by the Hollie Gazzard Trust, an organization established by Hollie’s family to combat domestic violence and
Hollie Guard App: A Powerful Ally in the Fight Against Domestic Violence
Trump Expresses Gratitude to Former Mobster Sammy 'the Bull' Gravano
16 mins ago
Trump Expresses Gratitude to Former Mobster Sammy 'the Bull' Gravano
Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Jeepney Driver in Manila
17 mins ago
Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Jeepney Driver in Manila
Rising Lawlessness in Brooklyn Following Arrival of Migrants
3 mins ago
Rising Lawlessness in Brooklyn Following Arrival of Migrants
Nightly Youth Riots Cause Alarm in Paombong, Bulacan
10 mins ago
Nightly Youth Riots Cause Alarm in Paombong, Bulacan
Edison High School Lockdown: Weapons Incident Sparks Concern
15 mins ago
Edison High School Lockdown: Weapons Incident Sparks Concern
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Approaches Climax: Here's What to Expect
12 seconds
2024 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Approaches Climax: Here's What to Expect
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
37 seconds
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed
43 seconds
Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed
DeSantis Braves Iowa Blizzard for Campaign, Contrasts himself with Trump
48 seconds
DeSantis Braves Iowa Blizzard for Campaign, Contrasts himself with Trump
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
9 mins
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
10 mins
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
11 mins
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
12 mins
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
13 mins
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app