Bronx Bodega Robbed of $100,000: $10,000 Reward Offered for Information on Scooter Suspects

Morris Heights, Bronx - In a brazen act of theft, Los Castillos Mini Market was robbed of $100,000 in a meticulously planned heist discovered on the morning of February 5. The United Bodegas of America has since announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible.

A Coordinated Heist

The owner, Carlos Castillo, returned to his store around 5 a.m. on February 5 to find the surveillance cameras and the rear door of the bodega damaged. Upon investigating further, he discovered that the cash register had been emptied of its $100,000 contents. The incident has left the tight-knit community of Morris Heights in shock and raised concerns about the safety and security of small businesses in the area.

According to the United Bodegas of America, two individuals on scooters were responsible for the theft. Surveillance footage shows one suspect breaking into a private office to steal the cash from the register. The NYPD has initiated a search for this suspect in particular, urging anyone with information to come forward.

A Call to Action for Local Businesses

The United Bodegas of America and the NYPD are urging business owners to upgrade their security measures in response to this high-tech criminal tactic. The reward, they hope, will encourage locals to assist law enforcement in their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and prevent similar incidents in the future.

As the search for the suspects continues, the community of Morris Heights remains on high alert, the incident serving as a stark reminder of the threats faced by small businesses in the area.

With the combined efforts of the United Bodegas of America, the NYPD, and the local community, hope remains that the suspects will be brought to justice and that Los Castillos Mini Market will once again become a symbol of resilience and unity in the face of adversity.

The $10,000 reward offered by the United Bodegas of America is more than just an incentive for information; it is a rallying cry for justice in a community shaken by the audacity of the crime. As the search for the suspects continues, the people of Morris Heights stand united in their determination to protect their local businesses and ensure that those responsible for the robbery are held accountable.

In the face of such a coordinated and brazen heist, the resolve of the community has never been stronger. Together, they hope to send a clear message that such criminal acts will not be tolerated and that the safety and security of their local businesses will always remain a top priority.