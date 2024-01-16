Brockton Hibachi Restaurant Shooting: Two Suspects Detained without Bail

Two suspects, Jamal Augerau Bazile and Nathan Veiga, have been incarcerated without bail following their arraignment in a Brockton District Court on Tuesday, due to their alleged involvement in a fatal shooting at a local hibachi restaurant. The Plymouth County prosecutor has branded the incident as a "brazen, indoor execution" meticulously orchestrated by the duo.

Bazile and Veiga Charged with Murder

Bazile faces charges of murder and four firearms-related indictments in relation to the death of 22-year-old Brockton resident, Joe Araujo. Initially charged with accessory before the fact of murder, Veiga now also stands accused alongside Bazile in Araujo's murder case. Both suspects pleaded not guilty to all charges during their court appearance.

A 'Brazen Indoor Execution'

The fatal shooting occurred at the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet restaurant, with the victim, Araujo, being targeted and shot three times in the middle of the bustling eatery by a masked assailant. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video, providing key evidence leading to the arrests of Bazile and Veiga. During his arrest, Bazile was found in possession of a firearm and reportedly became combative.

Impact and Aftermath

Araujo leaves behind two children, his family now left to grapple with their loss and the pursuit of justice. Despite the restaurant being crowded at the time of the shooting, no other patrons were injured. Both Bazile and Veiga are due back in court on February 13 for a probable cause hearing. This chilling case of a public execution-style murder in Brockton continues to unfold, leaving the community shocked and in search of answers.