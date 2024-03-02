Broadband Service Owner Hacked to Death in Bogura: Business Rivalry Suspected

In a shocking daylight attack, Azharul Islam Shanto, a 24-year-old internet service provider and college student, was brutally murdered in Bogura district town. The incident, which occurred around 4:30 pm, has left the local community in disbelief and raised concerns over business-related violence.

Deadly Ambush and Community Reaction

Shanto, who ran 'Net Online,' a local broadband service, was intercepted by a group of assailants while riding a motorcycle with a friend. Despite his friend's escape, Shanto was mercilessly attacked with sharp weapons, leading to fatal injuries. The local community, upon discovering the gravely wounded Shanto, rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. This heinous act has not only robbed a family of their loved one but has also instilled fear among local entrepreneurs.

Investigation Underway

Authorities, led by Sub-Inspector Jaminur Rahman and Officer-in-Charge Saihan Oliullah, are diligently working to uncover the perpetrators behind this gruesome act. By analyzing CCTV footage and gathering eyewitness accounts, police hope to bring the culprits to justice swiftly. The victim's brother, Hasibul Islam, suggests that the murder was the result of a business dispute, hinting at a darker underbelly of competition within the local internet service industry.

Community and Business Implications

The murder of Azharul Islam Shanto is not just a tragic loss for his family but a stark reminder of the potential perils involved in business rivalries. As the investigation progresses, there's an increasing demand for justice and a call for measures to protect local entrepreneurs. This incident highlights the need for a safer business environment where competition does not escalate into violence. The community awaits justice, hoping for closure and a return to peace.