Broad Daylight Robbery at Atlantic Terminal Mall: NYPD Seeks Assistance

On Tuesday afternoon, a tranquil shopping excursion turned into a nightmare for a 34-year-old man at the Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn. In broad daylight, the victim was assaulted and robbed by a group of three thieves in the mall’s parking garage. The incident, which took place around 4 p.m., resulted in the man suffering cuts to his knee and shoulder.

Robbers on the Run

The assailants made off with approximately $7,000 worth of electronics from the man’s car before making their swift escape in a white sedan. The stolen items included iPads, AirPods, and smartwatches. Despite the quick reaction of the New York Police Department (NYPD), the robbers remain at large.

An Appeal for Information

In the pursuit of justice, the NYPD has released images of one of the suspected robbers and the getaway car. The suspect was seen clad in a hoodie and a surgical mask, a sight now common due to the ongoing pandemic. The NYPD is now appealing to the public for assistance. It encourages anyone with knowledge of the robbery to step forward and contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.

Call for Vigilance

While the investigation is ongoing, this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and personal safety. With the robbers still on the loose, the public is advised to stay alert and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.