British Woman Reports Sexual Harassment on Indian Train Journey

In a distressing incident of sexual harassment, a British woman reported being molested by a man purporting to be a railway employee during her train journey in India. The victim, who was traveling on train number 16591 through India’s diverse landscapes of Munnar, Madurai, Bengaluru, and Hampi, found herself in a vulnerable situation due to a sudden illness.

False Assistance Leads to Harassment

The woman, who had fallen ill with vomiting and diarrhea, was in dire need of medical assistance. A man presented himself as a railway worker and offered to help. Trusting his apparent professional identity, she accepted his aid. However, the situation took a horrifying turn when he led her to a curtained booth and molested her. Her weakened condition meant she was unable to put up resistance.

Victim Reports Incident

Upon reaching the Yeshwantpur railway station in Bengaluru, the victim reported the incident to the Bengaluru City Railway police. Acting swiftly, the police registered a case under section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to sexual harassment. The law enforcement agency is currently investigating the incident in an attempt to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Railway Response

Railway officials, upon learning about the incident, arranged for the victim’s care at the local railway hospital. In the midst of this unsettling event, the railway community is working to ensure that the victim receives the necessary support and that justice is served. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of secure and respectful environments, even in the seemingly safe confines of a train journey.